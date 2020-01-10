Rajshahi people observe ‘Mujib Year’ countdown ceremony

RAJSHAHI, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS)- People of all strata here today observed the

countdown launching ceremony of ‘Mujib Year’, birth centenary of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, amidst festivity and joy.

To mark the ceremony, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district and upazila

administration have adopted elaborate programmes to celebrate the ‘Mujib

Borsho-‘ everywhere in the district including the divisional headquarters as

well as city corporation area.

RCC authority has installed two countdown machines, one at city bhaban

premises and other at Boro Masjid premises, while Rajshahi University

installed a machine at its administrative building premises and district

administration installed nine machines, one each in nine upazilas, for live

broadcast of the Prime Minister’s countdown launching programme.

The City Corporation has also arranged a colourful cultural programme to

mark the ceremony. Around 50,000 people including school and college students

joined the city’s countdown launching programmes amidst massive jubilation.

Among many other dignitaries, RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Divisional

Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM

Hafiz Akter, RMP Commissioner Humayun Kabir, Deputy Commissioner Hamidul

Haque and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shahidullah were present at the

city bhaban premises programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said January 10, 1972 is very

significant day for the nation for beginning the countdown of the Mujib Year

as it marks the historical “Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day”.

On this day, Bangabandhu returned to an independent and sovereign

Bangladesh after spending nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan

jail.