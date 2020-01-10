Rajshahi people observe ‘Mujib Year’ countdown ceremony

RAJSHAHI, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS)- People of all strata here today observed the
countdown launching ceremony of ‘Mujib Year’, birth centenary of Father of
the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, amidst festivity and joy.
To mark the ceremony, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district and upazila
administration have adopted elaborate programmes to celebrate the ‘Mujib
Borsho-‘ everywhere in the district including the divisional headquarters as
well as city corporation area.
RCC authority has installed two countdown machines, one at city bhaban
premises and other at Boro Masjid premises, while Rajshahi University
installed a machine at its administrative building premises and district
administration installed nine machines, one each in nine upazilas, for live
broadcast of the Prime Minister’s countdown launching programme.
The City Corporation has also arranged a colourful cultural programme to
mark the ceremony. Around 50,000 people including school and college students
joined the city’s countdown launching programmes amidst massive jubilation.
Among many other dignitaries, RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Divisional
Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM
Hafiz Akter, RMP Commissioner Humayun Kabir, Deputy Commissioner Hamidul
Haque and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shahidullah were present at the
city bhaban premises programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said January 10, 1972 is very
significant day for the nation for beginning the countdown of the Mujib Year
as it marks the historical “Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day”.
On this day, Bangabandhu returned to an independent and sovereign
Bangladesh after spending nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan
jail.