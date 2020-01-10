Countdown of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu begins across country

DHAKA, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – With huge enthusiasm and festivity, countdown

of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman began today across the country coinciding with the national

programmes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countdown this evening for

yearlong celebration of the “Mujib Year” marking the birth centenary of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration will start on March 17 this year

and will continue till March 17, 2021.

In Rajshahi, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district and upazila

administration have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the ‘Mujib

Borsho-‘ everywhere in the district amidst festivity and joy.

RCC authority has installed two countdown machines, one at city bhaban

premises and the other at Boro Masjid premises, while Rajshahi University

installed a machine at its administrative building premises and district

administration installed nine machines, one each in nine upazilas, for live

broadcast of the Prime Minister’s countdown launching programme.

In Rangpur, Rangpur city turned jubilant with festive atmosphere all-around

with the launching of the countdown of the (Mujib Year) in a function held on

the Town Hall premises in the city this afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Asib Ahsan said elaborate programmes have been

taken for the year-long celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu in

the Mujib Year in the district from March 17 next.

“Adequate steps were taken today to enable people from all walks in life at

the union, upazila and district levels to enjoy the historical countdown

event across the district in a hassle-free manner,” he added.

In Khulna, Khulna District Administration here today began splendid

countdown celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As part of the programme, the AL leaders and government officials placed

floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and paid homage to the memory of the martyrs of the War of

Liberation.

A documentary was presented thorough projectors showing life sketch of the

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, the National

Anthem was rendered.

In Gaibandha, all necessary preparation has been taken on countdown

celebration of ‘Mujib Year’ organized by district administration.

This was revealed by Abdul Matin, deputy commissioner (DC), at the

conference room of district administration here.

In Netrakona, as part of the national programme, the countdown of the birth

centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was

launched with a festive atmosphere.

State minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP,

formally inaugurated the countdown at the countdown point near local

Muktarpara bridge where countdown devices were installed by the district

administration.

In Chapainawabganj, the countdown of the birth centenary of the Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was launched today.

The district administration has taken elaborate programmes on the countdown

ceremony of “Mujib Barsho”.

A grand rally was arranged at Chapainawabganj stadium, where a large number

of people from all walks of life gathered and watched the live broadcast of

Prime Minister’s inaugural speech on two large screens.

Chapainawabganj district administration installed a countdown machine on

the DC office premises.