People commemorate symbolic return of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – Around 10 to 12 thousand people at the Tejgaon Old Airport has felt the return of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front their eyes through a symbolic atmosphere marking the inauguration of the countdown to celebrate the Bangabandhu’s birth centenary from March 17.

The audience, most of them were born after the Liberation War, saw the whole atmosphere with surprising eyes and felt what happened when Bangabandhu landed in the freshly liberated and sovereign Bangladesh on January 10, 1972 after 290 days of captivity in Pakistan jail.

Not only the 10 to 12 thousand people felt the situation, but also the whole nation as well as the many people across the world watched the symbolic return of Bangabandhu.

The symbolic atmosphere was created before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countdown.

A laser light symbolized Bangabandhu with a waving hand like January 10, 1972 while common people including students welcomed Bangabandhu on the occasion. A 21 gun-salute was given on the occasion.

A contingent of army, navy and air force troops offered an honour guard in line with the event on that day 48 years ago.

Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her speech and unveiled the logo of ‘Mujib Year’ and inaugurated the countdown to celebrate the birth centenary.

Through the inauguration, the countdown has begun simultaneously in every district, upazila and all public gathering places across the country.

Twelve city corporations have set up devices in the 28 points while 83 devices have been set up at divisional cities, 53 districts, two upazillas and Dhaka city, including Dhaka University.

Many ministries, divisions, departments, socio-cultural organisations and public and private universities have set up devices through their own initiatives.

Chairman of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee National Professor Rafiqul Islam and Chief Coordinator of the committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury handed over logo to the premier.