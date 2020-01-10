JS speaker urges media to spread spirit of Liberation War

DHAKA, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – Mentioning that media has got a boost due to various initiatives taken by the Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged mass media to spread news imbued with the spirit of Liberation War.

“Many newspapers, online portals and televisions are currently projecting

objective news and playing vital role in reaching the spirit of the War of

Liberation to young generation properly as the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

has broaden the scope of print and online media with her various

initiatives,” she said.

She came up with the remarks while addressing a function as the chief guest

at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital today,

marking the 10th founding anniversary of Kaler Kantho.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md

Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek, State Minister

for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman and Housing and Public

Works Minister S M Rezaul Karim attended the programme as guests of honour.

Later, a total of 64 freedom fighters from 64 country’s districts along

with 25 others eminent citizens were given honorary awards at the function.

Renewed novelist and editor of the daily newspaper Kaler Kantho Imdadul Haq

Milan conducted the event with ‘Bashundhara Group’ Chairman Ahmed Akbar

Sobhan in the chair.

Besides, journalists and cultural personalities were present on the

occasion.