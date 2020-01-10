Atiqul urges electorates to cast votes for ‘Boat’

DHAKA, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL)’s mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam today urged city-dwellers to cast their votes for ‘Boat’, a symbol signifying a modern and smooth Dhaka city.

“I urge city-people to cast their votes for ‘Boat’ symbol in the coming Dhaka city corporations polls slated for January 30 to build a modern, livable and dynamic Dhaka city in the days to come,” he said.

He came up with the call while talking to the journalists at his election conducting office in city’s Uttara area.

Reminding all about the Awami League’s development endeavours, he said ‘Boat’ symbolises ‘development gear’, it does not have back gear.

He sought cooperation of people to make a planned Dhaka city.

He hoped that Dhaka would be developed and modernized further, utilizing his wisdom, experience and courage.

Earlier, he started his election campaign from ‘Kendrio Jame Masjid’ on road number 8 in the city’s Uttara sector -4 area.

Besides, mayoral candidates of BNP—Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain–were also seen conducting their respective polls campaign in the same area.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the elections to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will be held on January, 2020.