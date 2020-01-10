5,863 people affected in cold-related disease in 24 hrs

DHAKA, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,863 people across the country in the last 24 hours, a press release said today.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 907 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Another 1,984 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,972 for other diseases

including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Fifty four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and

January 10 due to cold-related diseases, the release added.