Press conference on Mujib Year countdown held in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – The city of Rangpur will wear an
unprecedented colourful look with festive atmosphere all-around with
beginning of the celebrations of the birth centenary Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17 next.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Asib Ahsan said this at a press conference
held here today to inform the media about elaborate programs taken for the
launching ceremony of the countdown of the Mujib Year from today in the
district.
The district administration organised the press conference at conference
room of the Deputy Commissioner on the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu to begin
countdown of the year-long celebration of the birth centenary.
Chief Executive Officer of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Ruhul Amin
Mian, Deputy Director (Local Government) Farhad Hossain, Additional Deputy
Commissioner (ICT and Education) Shukria Pervin, Rangpur Press Club General
Secretary Rafikul Islam Sarker, BSS Senior Reporter Mamun Islam, among
others, spoke.
The today’s programs on the birth centenary countdown include placing of
wreaths at the Mural of Bangabandhu followed by screening of the programs
from National Parade Square on a huge digital board set on Town Hall premises
in Rangpur city.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the function on the National
parade Square in Dhaka before inaugurating the birth centenary countdown,”
the DC said, adding that the programs will also be screened in all upazilas
of the district.
Officials, heads of different educational institutions, students,
teachers, freedom fighters, leaders of political parties, socio-cultural
organisations, civil society members and local elite will attend the
countdown ceremony in Rangpur.
“We have adopted tight security measures and other innovate programs to
make the countdown ceremony on the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu at Town Hall
premises in the city a uniquely memorable among common people,” the DC said.
After screening of the inauguration of the countdown event by Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina from the National Parade Ground, a cultural function
would be arranged on the Town Hall premises in the evening.
Earlier in the morning, the DC inaugurated the Mujib Corner at Rangpur
Museum at Tajhat Jamidar Bari in the city as per guidelines of the Ministry
of Cultural Affairs marking the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu today.
Ananda rallies and cultural functions will be arranged at the upazila
headquarters tomorrow (January 11) in the district where diversified programs
will be arranged daily during the birth centenary celebrations.
“The centenary birth celebrations of Bangabandhu in the Mujib Year will
start from March 17 to continue till March 26, 2021 marking the Golden
Jubilee of Independence when the country is advancing fast on the highway of
development,” the DC said.
He said adequate steps have been taken so that the people from all walks
in life at the union, upazila and district levels of the district could
easily enjoy the historical countdown event across the district in a hassle-
free manner.