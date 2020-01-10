Press conference on Mujib Year countdown held in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 10, 2020 (BSS) – The city of Rangpur will wear an

unprecedented colourful look with festive atmosphere all-around with

beginning of the celebrations of the birth centenary Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17 next.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Asib Ahsan said this at a press conference

held here today to inform the media about elaborate programs taken for the

launching ceremony of the countdown of the Mujib Year from today in the

district.

The district administration organised the press conference at conference

room of the Deputy Commissioner on the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu to begin

countdown of the year-long celebration of the birth centenary.

Chief Executive Officer of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Ruhul Amin

Mian, Deputy Director (Local Government) Farhad Hossain, Additional Deputy

Commissioner (ICT and Education) Shukria Pervin, Rangpur Press Club General

Secretary Rafikul Islam Sarker, BSS Senior Reporter Mamun Islam, among

others, spoke.

The today’s programs on the birth centenary countdown include placing of

wreaths at the Mural of Bangabandhu followed by screening of the programs

from National Parade Square on a huge digital board set on Town Hall premises

in Rangpur city.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the function on the National

parade Square in Dhaka before inaugurating the birth centenary countdown,”

the DC said, adding that the programs will also be screened in all upazilas

of the district.

Officials, heads of different educational institutions, students,

teachers, freedom fighters, leaders of political parties, socio-cultural

organisations, civil society members and local elite will attend the

countdown ceremony in Rangpur.

“We have adopted tight security measures and other innovate programs to

make the countdown ceremony on the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu at Town Hall

premises in the city a uniquely memorable among common people,” the DC said.

After screening of the inauguration of the countdown event by Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina from the National Parade Ground, a cultural function

would be arranged on the Town Hall premises in the evening.

Earlier in the morning, the DC inaugurated the Mujib Corner at Rangpur

Museum at Tajhat Jamidar Bari in the city as per guidelines of the Ministry

of Cultural Affairs marking the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu today.

Ananda rallies and cultural functions will be arranged at the upazila

headquarters tomorrow (January 11) in the district where diversified programs

will be arranged daily during the birth centenary celebrations.

“The centenary birth celebrations of Bangabandhu in the Mujib Year will

start from March 17 to continue till March 26, 2021 marking the Golden

Jubilee of Independence when the country is advancing fast on the highway of

development,” the DC said.

He said adequate steps have been taken so that the people from all walks

in life at the union, upazila and district levels of the district could

easily enjoy the historical countdown event across the district in a hassle-

free manner.