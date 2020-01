DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – A fire that broke out at Dhaka International Trade Fair in city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the city today, was doused.

The fire broke out around 7.15 pm at the fruit juice shop ‘Frutika’, said Lima Khanom, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.

Six fire-fighting units brought the flame under control within one and half hours.

The origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualty was reported.