Saima Wazed for protecting children from social media addiction

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – Saima Wazed Hossain, chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, today called upon the guardians to remain alert so that their children cannot get addicted to the use of social media.

She made the call while presenting the keynote paper at an inter-ministerial view-exchange on “National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020-2030” at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) office here.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque attended the function as the chief guest with DGHS Director General Prof Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

Saima, also daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and chief advisor of National Mental Health Strategic Plan Working Group, said social media can be used for raising awareness among people on various issues, averting its adverse effects.

She stressed on the social evaluation of the children suffering from autism and neurodevelopment disorders.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said at present the children are being affected by different mental disorders and excessive use of social media is mostly responsible for these.

He also urged guardians to be conscious about the natural mental growth of the children.

Health Services Division Secretary Md Asadul Islam, Directorate General of Family Planning Director General Quazi A. K. M Mohiul Islam and World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana were, among others, present on the occasion.