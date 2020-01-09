49th sub-regional winter sports competitions begin in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The three-day 49th Sub-regional School,
Madrasa and Vocational Education Winter Games and Sports Competitions- 2020
kicked off on Rangpur Zila School ground in the city today.
The Rangpur Sub-regional School, Madrasa and Vocational Education Sports
Association with the assistance of National School and Madrasa Sports
Association and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education organising the
sports competitions.
The three-day (January 09-11) 49th Sub-regional School, Madrasa and
Vocational Education Winter Games and Sports Competitions-2020 will conclude
on the same venue on Saturday next.
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam formally inaugurated the group-
wise games and sports competitions by releasing balloons today and will
distribute prizes among the winners on the concluding day as the chief guest.
Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan attended the inaugural function as the
special guest with Rangpur Regional Deputy Director for Secondary and Higher
Secondary Education Md Akhteruzzaman in the chair.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin,
Headmaster of Rangpur Zila School Abu Raihan Md Mizanur Rahman and
Headmistress of Rangpur Government Girls’ High School Farida Yasmin were
present.
All eight District Education Officers from Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari,
Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts in
Rangpur division also attended the function.
In the inaugural function, the students of Rangpur Government Girls’ High
School, Rangpur Government Shishu Paribar (Girls), RCCI School and College
and Rangpur Shishu Niketon School exhibited colourful physical displays.
The district-level winner student-sportspersons from eight districts under
Rangpur division are participating in different events of the three-day games
and sports competitions in the divisional city.
The events are: Badminton-Singles ((Boys and Girls), Badminton- Doubles
((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-Single ((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-
Doubles (Boys and Girls), Volleyball (Boys and Girls) and Hockey ((Boys and
Girls), Cricket (Boys and Girls) and Basketball (Boys and Girls).