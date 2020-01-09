49th sub-regional winter sports competitions begin in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The three-day 49th Sub-regional School,

Madrasa and Vocational Education Winter Games and Sports Competitions- 2020

kicked off on Rangpur Zila School ground in the city today.

The Rangpur Sub-regional School, Madrasa and Vocational Education Sports

Association with the assistance of National School and Madrasa Sports

Association and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education organising the

sports competitions.

The three-day (January 09-11) 49th Sub-regional School, Madrasa and

Vocational Education Winter Games and Sports Competitions-2020 will conclude

on the same venue on Saturday next.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam formally inaugurated the group-

wise games and sports competitions by releasing balloons today and will

distribute prizes among the winners on the concluding day as the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan attended the inaugural function as the

special guest with Rangpur Regional Deputy Director for Secondary and Higher

Secondary Education Md Akhteruzzaman in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin,

Headmaster of Rangpur Zila School Abu Raihan Md Mizanur Rahman and

Headmistress of Rangpur Government Girls’ High School Farida Yasmin were

present.

All eight District Education Officers from Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari,

Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts in

Rangpur division also attended the function.

In the inaugural function, the students of Rangpur Government Girls’ High

School, Rangpur Government Shishu Paribar (Girls), RCCI School and College

and Rangpur Shishu Niketon School exhibited colourful physical displays.

The district-level winner student-sportspersons from eight districts under

Rangpur division are participating in different events of the three-day games

and sports competitions in the divisional city.

The events are: Badminton-Singles ((Boys and Girls), Badminton- Doubles

((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-Single ((Boys and Girls), Table Tennis-

Doubles (Boys and Girls), Volleyball (Boys and Girls) and Hockey ((Boys and

Girls), Cricket (Boys and Girls) and Basketball (Boys and Girls).