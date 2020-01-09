Moazzem’s contribution towards liberation war recalled

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The immense contribution of late Syed Muazzem Ali, former foreign secretary and immediate past Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi was recalled with high esteem today as the foreign ministry held a memorial meeting in memory of the diplomat.

Syed Muazzem Ali passed away on December 30 last at Combined Military Hospital here at age of 75.

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, former Foreign Secretaries Mohiuddin Ahmed and Md Tawhid Hossain spoke at the meeting.

The speakers said the nation would always remember Syed Muazzem Ali for his contributions to the Liberation War in 1971.

While serving in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, Muazzem Ali declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh.

As a founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington DC, he was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh’s independence movement and after its independence, he was directly involved in working towards US recognition of Bangladesh.

As a foreign secretary, Ali worked for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Asian region and beyond.