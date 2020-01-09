No reshuffle in cabinet before city polls: Quader

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no

possibility of reshuffle in cabinet before the upcoming Dhaka city elections.

“There is no possibility of cabinet reshuffle before the upcoming city

polls. Besides, I want to say that it’s the jurisdiction of the prime

minister. She can reshuffle the cabinet anytime. But I’ve no news that

cabinet will be reshuffled soon,” he said.

Quader was speaking at a press briefing on contemporary affairs at the

conference room of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry here.

About the nominations of AL candidates in the Dhaka city elections, he

said, “Thursday is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers. We will

discuss on it later.”

Asked whether discipline is brought on the country’s roads and highways,

the road transport and bridges minister said the implementation process of

the new road transport act continues.

“We’re also getting prepared to do so. But we’ve manpower crisis. It is

urgent to hire manpower in BRTC. We’ll hire manpower soon,” he said.

Replying to a question, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is only

know whether some ministers will be removed from the cabinet or not aiming to

give responsibility of the party. “If I am asked to quit cabinet, I’ll

resign,” he added.

About the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the AL general secretary said analysts

predicted that there would be a global economic meltdown following the

crisis. If the price of fuel soars, Bangladesh will be affected too, he said,

adding “We do not want to see any war. We want to see peaceful solution.”