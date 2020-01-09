KPC distributes blankets among cold-hit people in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – With the increasing of cold wave here, Khulna Press Club (KPC) has intensified warm clothes distribution to the cold affected poor people of the city to mitigate their sufferings.

Around 500 blankets were distributed to the cold-hit distressed and poor

people of city’s Sadar Thana area here today under the direct supervision of local ward councilors.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque and

Parliament member of Khulna-2 constituency Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel

distributed blankets as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Mayor Abdul Khaleque urged the well-off section of the society and

different socio-economic organizations of the country to stand beside the

cold affected people with helping hand as part of social responsibility.

President of Khulna Press Club (KPC) S M Nazrul Islam and general

secretary Mamun Reza, journalists and public representatives attended at the event.