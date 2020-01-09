Countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration begins at DU tomorrow

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – The countdown to the observance of birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will

begin at TSC on Dhaka University campus tomorrow.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman will

inaugurate the countdown as the chief guest around 5:15 pm.

This countdown will be launched soon after inauguration of the countdown

countrywide by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Tejgaon Old Airport.

Teachers, students, officials and employees of the university will be

present there on this occasion.