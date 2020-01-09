PM urges textile sector to diversify products, expand market

DHAKA, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina today urged the country’s textile sector to diversify

products and expand the market for boosting the export

income.

“I think it’s very much necessary to diversify textile

products by keeping consistency with the demand of the

world market,” she said while inaugurating the ‘National

Textile Day 2019 and Multipurpose Textile Fair’ at

Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

The premier simultaneously asked the related entrepreneurs

to add value to their existing products and “explore new

markets to raise the country’s export income”.

Sheikh Hasina said fashions, designs and colours of apparel

items in global market were constantly changing requiring

diversification of the products in line with buyers’ demands.

She said Bangladesh should have an own initiative to search new

markets and know the demand of fashion and design of

apparel items in the markets.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the public and private sectors to

work hand in hand to increase the demand of Bangladeshi

products in the world market.

The premier said though Bangladesh holds the second

position in textile export in the world, the reality is that the

country’s share in world market was only 6.40 percent.

“The garment manufacturers and other concerned will have

to work hard to increase the demand of our products in the

world market … they’ve to formulate short, medium and long

term plans for achieving this,” she said, assuring that her

government will extend all sorts of cooperation to this.

Noting that Bangladesh sells garment items at very low

prices, the prime minister urged the businessmen to take

initiative so that international buyers increase the prices of

RMG products at least to some extent.

Sheikh Hasina said: “As a competition prevails among the

apparel manufacturers in the world market, I cannot say

whether our exporters bargain or not with buyers. But I think

they should do it and tell the buyers and concerned countries.”

She went on saying: “If the buyers raise the price of every

garment item by at least one dollar, we could develop this

sector further.”

In this connection, the premier said she always raises the

issue of paying more prices of Bangladeshi garments when she

visits the countries, importing Bangladeshi RMG products.

Pointing out that the textile sector is playing a great role in

Bangladesh’s economy, the prime minister said her

government has formulated the Textile Policy, 2017 and the

Textile Act, 2018 to fulfill the internal demand of cloths and

enhance export.

“Our government has strengthened this sector by

providing necessary legal support and incentive and

presently, four sectors of textile are getting maximum four

percent incentive,” she said.

To accelerate RMG export, the government has declared

one percent incentive for rest of the textile sectors from this

year, she said, adding additional Taka 2,825 crore has been

sanctioned in the current budget.

The prime minister said the Textile Directorate has been

upgraded to the Textile Department and it has been vested

with the duty of Sponsoring Authority of textile sector by

undertaking multidimensional planning.

Sheikh Hasina said “one stop service” has been introduced in

the Textile Department to ensure faster and quicker services,

while all kinds of registrations have been executed by online.

As a result, she said, the entrepreneurs of textiles and

garments sectors are getting their required services easily and

quickly.

The prime minister said it is necessary to create efficient

manpower in textile sector and the Ministry of Textile and

Jute is working on it.

“Simultaneously, non-government and private educational

institutions are also contributing to skilled manpower in

textile sector,” she said.

The prime minister said: “My government has brought down

the poverty rate to 20.5 percent and our target is to cut down

the rate further … We want to establish Bangladesh as a

developed and prosperous country and I have firm belief that

we could achieve the goal.”

“For this, we’ve to work hard for the development in all

fields including industrialization, trade and commerce,” she

added.

Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Bangabandhu, said

the countdown to the observance of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary will

begin tomorrow.

“We’ll celebrate Mujib Barsho in 2020-2021 and the

golden jubilee of independence next year and we want to

build a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangladesh by this

time,” the premier said.

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute arranged the function

with Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi in the

chair.

The theme of the day is “globalization of the textiles

sector—sustainable development”.

Though the National Textiles Day was observed for the

first time in the country on December 4 last, its main

programme was arranged today.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for

Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian, Chairman of the

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and Jute

ministry Mirza Azam and Secretary of the ministry Lokman

Hossain Mian also spoke on the occasion.

At the function, the prime minister handed over awards to

nine organizations and business enterprises for their

outstanding contributions to the development of the textile

sector.

Later, she opened the “Multipurpose Textile Fair” by

cutting a ribbon and visited its different stalls.