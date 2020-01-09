Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery

SYDNEY, Jan 9, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Bushfires flared in southern Australia on

Thursday as a heatwave expected to bring renewed misery set in, and officials

warned some areas are “just at the beginning” of the devastating crisis.

Soldiers went door-to-door advising residents to leave the South

Australian town of Parndana on Kangaroo Island after a large blaze bore down

on the area, with temperatures there soaring to 38 degrees Celsius (100

degrees Fahrenheit).

In neighbouring Victoria state, officials extended a “state of disaster”

declaration for a further 48 hours ahead of scorching temperatures that were

due to set in Friday, further stoking massive fires.

“It’s a very dangerous and dynamic situation that will confront us over

the next 12, 24 and 36 hours,” Victoria Emergency Management commissioner

Andrew Crisp said.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more

than 2,000 homes and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square

kilometres) — an area the size of the island of Ireland.

Scientists say the drought-fuelled blazes are being worsened by climate

change, which is increasing the length and intensity of Australia’s fire

season.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents to brace for further

devastation in what has already been a months-long crisis.

“We’re just at the beginning of what will be a really, really challenging

summer,” he said.

— ‘Extreme’ danger –

Despite cooler weather and rainfall providing some relief in some

bushfire-affected areas this week, almost 150 fires were still burning in

worst-hit New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the vast continent’s most

populated regions.

Vast tracts of the states are facing “severe” fire danger Friday, with

some areas in Victoria expected to experience “extreme” conditions.

“Don’t get complacent with the rain that we’ve seen,” Victoria police

minister Lisa Neville said.

“These fires are absolutely still moving, still growing in our landscape

and they pose significant risk to communities.”

However in some burnt-out areas people have turned to the painful task of

rebuilding their homes and lives, with the process expected to take years.

NSW announced Thursday it would spend Aus$1.2 billion (US$680 million) on

restoring infrastructure in fire-ravaged areas. That comes on top of a

separate Aus$2 billion ($1.4 billion) national recovery fund earmarked to

help devastated communities.

“We are always standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who have been

impacted by the devastating fires, this catastrophe which has come to New

South Wales and we are stepping up to make sure we provide that support,” NSW

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The bushfire toll has not been limited to human losses — the blazes have

also wreaked wide-ranging environmental damage.

University of Sydney scientists estimate one billion animals have been

killed in the fires. The figure includes mammals, birds and reptiles, but not

frogs, insects or invertebrates.

Bushfire smoke has shrouded Australia’s major cities in toxic haze for

weeks, causing major public health concerns.

The smoke has also travelled more than 12,000 kilometres (7,400 miles) to

Brazil and Argentina, according to weather authorities there.

Australia experienced its driest and hottest year on record in 2019, with

its highest average maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4

degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in mid-December.