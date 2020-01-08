Rangpur eliminated as Dhaka through to BBPL play-off

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Platoon defended their paltry 145-9

astutely to secure a whopping 61-run win over Rangpur Rangers and in doing so

sealed a spot in the play-off of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League

(BBPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

The big victory saw Dhaka claiming the second spot with 14 points from

10 matches and joined Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals to seal the

lay-off spot but the outcome eliminated Rangpur from the race completely.

Rangpur now have just 8 points from 11 games.

Rangpur’s chance to stay alive in the tournament was reinforced when

they restricted Dhaka to 145-9, a score that looked achievable with quite

ease given how the dew neutralized the bowlers’ effect at game under lights.

However Dhaka bowlers bowled well in ruthless manner to skittle Rangpur

out for 84 in just 15.3 overs.

Before dew came into play, Dhaka bowlers sliced Rangpur’s half of the

batting order to leave them at precarious 39-5 in just seventh over. Off-

spinner Mahedi

Hasan led the charge with 3-13 and was impeccably supported by captain

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (2-18), Faheem Ashraf (2-26) and Shadab Khan (2-14).

Mahedi began the rot with a double strike in the first over, dismissing

inform Mohammad Naim (4) and handing Rangpur captain Shane Watson a first

ball-duck.

Cameron Delport though seemed to bring the side back in contention, he

was undone by Faheem Ashraf after hitting 20 off 12.

Knowing that a big partnership could stall their progress, Dhaka bowlers

came up with more dazzling effort which paid high dividends.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza got the better of Lewis Gregory (5) and Hasan

Mahmud took out Fazle Mahmud (3) to literally break the spine of Rangpur.

Al Amin Hossain Junior resisted with 23 but it came to an end when he

top-edged one off Mashrafe delivery.

Thereafter no batsmen came up with any resistance as two Pakistan

recruits-Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan cleaned up the tail.

Earlier, fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (3-32) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-34)

were the key in holding back Dhaka to a small total and gave the side a

chance to gun down it quickly to improve the run rate also before their

batters came up with dismal show.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was the highest scorer for Dhaka with 38 ball-40,

sending the ball across the rope for five time. Shadab Khan paced the innings

towards the end with an unbeaten 31 off 19 with one four and three sixes.

No batsman of Dhaka from the middle order stood tall in the face of some

disciplined bowling attack of Rangpur.

Mohammad Nabi, who scalped 2-21 in four overs stifled Dhaka half-way

through the innings and Taskin then ripped them through, removing Tamim Iqbal

and Asif Ali (9) in same over.

Mustafizur Rahman took the crucial scalp of Thisara Perera (19) who

looked threatening in his brief stay in the crease.

Mustaifuzr however produced his stock weapons cutter and slower to good

effect to clean up the tail also.