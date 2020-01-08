Players to go Pakistan if it’s short series only: Papon

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – While senior player Mushfiqur Rahim refused

to be the part of Bangladesh team in any kind of tour in Pakistan, other

players including the head coach Russell Domingo gave their consent only to

visit Pakistan for a short series.

The outcome was revealed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president

Nazmul Hassan Papon, who talked to the players exclusively on this tour

today.

The BCB president said he had briefed the players about the security

measures that will be provided by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but despite

everything Mushfiqur Rahim is reluctant to travel to Pakistan.

”Mushfiqur never showed any interest to tour Pakistan. The other

players said that they want to go there if it is a short tour,” Papon said

here today.

The BCB chief said that they have already conveyed the players’ decision

to the PCB.

“We have informed PCB about our players’ consent,” he disclosed.

He also revealed that the coaching staffs, mostly who are foreigner

remained reluctant to visit Pakistan but head coach Russell Domingo will go

for short tour only.

”We won’t get most of our coaches while our head coach is ready if it

is short tour (T20 series),” Papon cleared the air.

Even though the players showed their reluctance to tour in Pakistan for

long period, some of the players registered their name for the Pakistan Super

League (PSL) which this year would be held in Pakistan soil.

Papon said that he also asked the players about making them available

for PSL but they have told him that just registering their name doesn’t mean

they are playing in the PSL.

”I asked them about PSL and they said that just registering their name

does not imply that they are playing in the PSL. They have to be picked up by

any team first and later they require getting the NOC from us. So it’s a long

way,” he said.

Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February for a

three-match T20 and two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test

Championship.

PCB had recently proposed BCB to play Test instead of T20 series after

BCB had proposed them to host the Test series in a neutral venue.