Players to go Pakistan if it’s short series only: Papon

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – While senior player Mushfiqur Rahim refused
to be the part of Bangladesh team in any kind of tour in Pakistan, other
players including the head coach Russell Domingo gave their consent only to
visit Pakistan for a short series.
The outcome was revealed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president
Nazmul Hassan Papon, who talked to the players exclusively on this tour
today.
The BCB president said he had briefed the players about the security
measures that will be provided by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but despite
everything Mushfiqur Rahim is reluctant to travel to Pakistan.
”Mushfiqur never showed any interest to tour Pakistan. The other
players said that they want to go there if it is a short tour,” Papon said
here today.
The BCB chief said that they have already conveyed the players’ decision
to the PCB.
“We have informed PCB about our players’ consent,” he disclosed.
He also revealed that the coaching staffs, mostly who are foreigner
remained reluctant to visit Pakistan but head coach Russell Domingo will go
for short tour only.
”We won’t get most of our coaches while our head coach is ready if it
is short tour (T20 series),” Papon cleared the air.
Even though the players showed their reluctance to tour in Pakistan for
long period, some of the players registered their name for the Pakistan Super
League (PSL) which this year would be held in Pakistan soil.
Papon said that he also asked the players about making them available
for PSL but they have told him that just registering their name doesn’t mean
they are playing in the PSL.
”I asked them about PSL and they said that just registering their name
does not imply that they are playing in the PSL. They have to be picked up by
any team first and later they require getting the NOC from us. So it’s a long
way,” he said.
Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February for a
three-match T20 and two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test
Championship.
PCB had recently proposed BCB to play Test instead of T20 series after
BCB had proposed them to host the Test series in a neutral venue.