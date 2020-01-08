AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Ruling Awami League (AL) has taken various

programmes to observe the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10.

On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and

supreme commander of the country’s Liberation War, returned to the sacred

soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi, after 290 days of

captivity in Pakistan jail.

The AL’s programmes will start with hoisting of the national and party

flags at the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and party offices across

the country around 6:30am on the day.

AL leaders and workers will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in

front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi here at about 7 am.

Later, AL central leaders will join the inaugural function of the countdown

of ‘Mujib Year’ at the National Parade Ground in the city at 3 pm on the day

on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister, also AL President, Sheikh Hasina will launch the countdown.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of

AL, its’ front and associate bodies will organize similar programmes

coinciding with the central programme to observe the day in a befitting

manner.

In a statement, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges

Minister urged all party leaders, its front and associate bodies to observe

the day in a befitting manner.

On the night of March 25, 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his

Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.

Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the Pakistan jail where he

had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was

pronounced in a farcical trial.

“I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting hanging. From the day I

went into jail, I didn’t know whether I was to live or not. I was mentally

ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated,” Bangabandhu spoke

emotionally of his ordeal in Pakistani prison at a news conference in London.

On the Pakistani army’s slaughter of Bengalis, “Mujib declared: “If Hitler

could have been alive today, he would be ashamed.”

Earlier on March 26 in 1971, Bangabandhu proclaimed independence of

Bangladesh and urged people from all walks of life to participate

wholeheartedly in the nation’s War of Liberation.

Immediately after the proclamation of independence, Bangabandhu was

arrested by Pakistani military junta and then flown to West Pakistan to keep

him in prison there.

Though the final victory in the nine-month-old War of Independence was

achieved defeating Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 in 1971, the

nation’s expectations were fulfilled and the people got the real taste of

victory with the homecoming of Bangabandhu on January 10 in 1972.

On reaching Dhaka (Tejgaon) airport in the afternoon on January 10,

Bangabandhu was greeted by tens of thousands of jubilant people who had been

eagerly waiting to see the beloved leader since the final victory on December

16 in 1971.

From airport Bangabandhu was moved to the Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy

Udyan) where he addressed a spontaneous reception accorded to him by the

cheerful countrymen believed to be one million. He recalled with respect the

contribution of all during the war and urged the people to rebuild the war-

ravaged country.

Bangabandhu took oath of office as the country’s Prime Minister on January

12, 1972.