Cambodia ready to cooperate Myanmar in Rohingya repatriation

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Cambodian Foreign Minister Park Sokhonn today

said his country is ready to cooperate Myanmar regarding Rohingya

repatriation process.

Sokhonn made the comment when visiting Bangladesh Parliamentary Standing

Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation led by its Chairman Muhammad Faruk

Khan held a meeting with him in Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh this

afternoon, according to a message received here.

The delegation is visiting Cambodia as part of the standing committee’s

efforts to build opinion among the ASEAN member states for early repatriation

of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals those are temporarily sheltered

in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Faruk Khan briefed a 4-ponit policy direction of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the Rohingya solution and sought

support from Cambodia that shares same ASEAN platform with Myanamr, for

early, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya people.

Faruk Kahn also discussed about possible negative consequences of

prolonged stay of Rohingyas in Bangladesh as well as the ASEAN countries and

beyond.

They also discussed other bilateral issues including trade, agriculture

and tourism, said the release.

The standing committee chairman also highlighted humanitarian gesture of

Sheikh Hasina in giving shelter of 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s

Bazar.

The delegation comprised of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on

Foreign Affairs members Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince and M Abdul Majid Khan.

The Bangladesh delegation attended 41st Anniversary of the Victory day

of Kingdom of Cambodia on Tuesday.

Later they visited a prominent street in Phnom Penh to be named after

Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said

the release.