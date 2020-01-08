BNP in advantageous position in polls campaign: HT Imam

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Co-Chairman of Awami League’s National Election

Conducting Committee and Prime Minister’s Political Advisor HT Imam today

said BNP remains in the most advantageous position in the Dhaka north and

south city corporations’ polls as all their leaders could join the election

campaigns.

“As per the electoral code of conduct, important persons enjoying

government facilities cannot take part in the election campaign. BNP remains

in a great advantageous position in this regard. Their leaders could take

part in the campaign. But our mouths are shut,” he said.

HT Imam made the statement while talking to journalists after emerging

from a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) at the Nirbachan Bhaban in

city’s Agargaon area.

“In 2004, I brought the concept of level playing field (in election) in

front. But, in current circumstances, BNP is in a much better condition than

us. They do not have any obstruction in conducting election campaign,” the

PM’s political advisor said.

Asked about AL lawmakers’ involvement in the city polls, he said they took

part in the party activities. But, their election campaign has not started

yet, he added.

After recruitment of the polling officials, it will be scrutinized whether

any partisan person is recruited, HT Imam said, adding, “We want the election

to be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. We came here to discuss what

kind of cooperation the government can extend to the EC in this regard”.

About the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the election, he said

the machine does not know who is Awami League or BNP.

Thanks to the EC for arranging trainings for the operators of the EVM, HT

Imam said, adding that those, who will perform duty knows the matter well.

Around 50 percent machines will remain for backup, he said, adding if any

machine displays problem, it will be replaced immediately.

About BNP’s allegation of arrest, the PM’s advisor said, “We didn’t see

any such incident. Those who made such allegation, always do so. No such

circumstance of pushing people out from an area has taken place,” he added.

About the meeting, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar said a specific

discussion was held on two issues — participation of very important persons,

enjoying government facilities, in the election and use of EVM.

As per the law, they (very important persons) could not take part in the

election activities, but they could cast their votes at respective voting

centers, he said, adding that there will be back up system for EVM at every

voting center in the election.

Led by Mahbub Talukdar, Election Commissioners Kabita Khanam, Md Rafiqul

Islam and Brigadier General (Retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury and returning

officers of the two city corporations Abdul Baten and Abul Kashem took part

in the meeting.

Besides, led by HT Imam, PM’s Economic Affairs Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman,

AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Subhan Golap, Information and

Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and Central Working Committee Member

Advocate Riazul Kabir Kawsar joined the meeting.