‘You never see Mushfiqur’s emotions run too high’: Frylinck

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Contrary to the popular belief, Robbie Frylinck came up with a statement that his Khulna Tigers captain Mushfiqur Rahim never let the emotions run too high and always kept his composure on and off the field.

While there is no doubt that Mushfiqur has good knowledge on cricket and other aspects but when it comes to curb the emotions, there were many instances that he was unable to do that.

Mushfiqur never successfully completes any BPL tournament as captain and this tournament is the exception he is leading the Khulna Tigers in as many as 10 matches so far.

In the last six editions of BPL, his captaincy stint with the side he played came to an abrupt end, for which his exaggerated emotions were blamed.

Curiosity was increased amongst the people of the cricket fraternity when they saw Mushfiqur leading the side in this tournament without any fuss.

Robbie Frylinck who was awarded man of the match to lead Khulna Tigers to a 34-run win over Cumilla Warriors, said that he has never seen Mushfiqur’s emotions running too high like the way people envisaged or said.

“I was with Mushy [Mushfiqur] last year with the Chittagong Vikings. I know his style and I know what he is about. He a man with a wealth of knowledge and his tactics are really good to each player we play against,” Frylinck said here today.

“He gives so much information in our team meetings in terms of plans and stuff like that and also he can be quite calming out in the field as well. You never really see Mushy’s emotions run really high and he keeps everyone grounded. It’s just a pleasure to play under him and I really enjoy it.”

When Mushfiqur’s presence as captain still in the team was a pleasing surprise, the fans were entertained huge by the celebration of Rilew Rossouw, the most inform batsman of Mushfiqur’s team Khulna Tigers.

Rossouw struck a 36 ball-71 not out to contribute alongside Frylinck to help Khulna win the match against Cumilla.

Apart from going strong in the tournament, Rossouw celebrated in unique way when he grabbed any good catch. This was also happened in this match when he held on a tough catch of Sabbir Rahman at point diving to his jump.

Frylinck’s also the compatriot of Rossouw, explained the batsman indeed imitated Sadio Mane as the Senegalese footballer is his favourite player.

“Rilee [Rossouw] is probably the joker in our team. To have him is to have good value and good fun. We play quite a bit of FIFA and that’s one of the footballers’ celebrations. I think its Sadio Mane’s celebration and Rilee supports him so he pulled that one up,” he revealed.

However while everyone thought that the five-for against Cumilla was his first five-wicket haul in his career, Frylinck corrected the stat, saying that he also took a five-for in South African domestic T20 tournament.

“I think I have got five for sixteen before in South Africa in a T20 competition. I think it wasn’t first five for sixteen,” he said.

“Just stick to the basics nice and simple and it was a good T20 wicket and we had to bash in good length early on. Obviously it started the worst way possible with five wides but I pulled it back in and the guys bowled really well so I was just the fortunate one.”