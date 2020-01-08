5th meeting of JS body on Information Ministry held

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – The 5th meeting of the parliamentary standing

committee on the Ministry of Information was held here today at the Sangsad

Bhaban with committee chairman Hasanul Haq Inu presiding.

Committee members Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Kazi Keramat

Ali, Simeen Hussain, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Akbar

Hossain Pathan and KH Momota Hena Lovely were present at the meeting, a press

release said.

During the meeting, a report of celebrating the birth centenary of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ‘Mujib Year-2020’

was presented to inform the committee about the activities adopted by the

Ministry of Information.

Besides, activities of different organizations under the Ministry of

Information to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu were also

discussed in the meeting.

The parliamentary watchdog also recommended taking overall decision for

re-review of the license-fee on television set and the way of collecting that

license fee.

Information secretary Begum Kamrun Nahar, director generals of

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and senior officials of the

ministry and Parliament Secretariat were present.