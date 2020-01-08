5th meeting of JS body on Information Ministry held

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – The 5th meeting of the parliamentary standing
committee on the Ministry of Information was held here today at the Sangsad
Bhaban with committee chairman Hasanul Haq Inu presiding.
Committee members Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Kazi Keramat
Ali, Simeen Hussain, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Akbar
Hossain Pathan and KH Momota Hena Lovely were present at the meeting, a press
release said.
During the meeting, a report of celebrating the birth centenary of
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ‘Mujib Year-2020’
was presented to inform the committee about the activities adopted by the
Ministry of Information.
Besides, activities of different organizations under the Ministry of
Information to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu were also
discussed in the meeting.
The parliamentary watchdog also recommended taking overall decision for
re-review of the license-fee on television set and the way of collecting that
license fee.
Information secretary Begum Kamrun Nahar, director generals of
Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and senior officials of the
ministry and Parliament Secretariat were present.