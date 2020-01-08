Momen condoles loss of lives in Teheran’s aircraft crash

DHAKA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today

expressed his profound sorrow and deep condolences over the death of scores

of people in air-crash that happened in Tehran this morning.

In a message written to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Dr.

Momen has said, “I have learnt with great shock the sad news about the crash

of the Ukraine Airliner after taking off from Imam Khomeni Airport in Tehran

causing death of more than 170 passengers and crew.”

Dr. Momen has prayed for salvation of the departed soul, a press release

said here.

He also wished that the bereaved family members and near ones of the

deceased would have enough fortitude to bear the loss.

Foreign Minister has also shared his grief for other nationalities who

met with this sad incident, the release added.