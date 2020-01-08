RpCC to feed 1.26-lakh babies with Vitamin A Plus capsules

RANGPUR, Jan 08, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) has completed all preparations to administer over 1.26-lakh babies under-five with Vitamin A Plus capsules in the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign (first round)-2020 on Saturday next.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa disclosed this at a press

conference at RpCC conference room today while elaborating the preparations

on making the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign a success .

The campaign will be carried out under the auspices of the Public Health

and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of

Health and Family Welfare with UNICEF assistance.

Mayor Mostafa said 634 volunteers under supervision of 75 supervisors and

eight satellite monitoring teams will provide Vitamin A Plus Capsules at 295

outreach centres in all 33 wards of the city from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC . Ruhul Amin Mian in the chair, its

Secretary Rashedul Islam, Chief Health Officer Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz and

Health Inspector Abdul Kaiyum attended the event.

Dr. Kamruzzaman discussed the basic objective of Vitamin A supplementation

for the under-five babies to prevent mal-nutritional blindness, especially

night blindness, corneal lesion and increase their immune system.

Around 19,283 babies (6-11 months) and one lakh seven thousand and 66

babies (12-59 months) will be administered with one dose of one lakh unit

Vitamin A Plus Blue capsule and one dose of two lakh unit of Vitamin A Red

capsule each respectively.

“We have taken adequate steps to ensure administering of Vitamin A capsules

to the under-five babies also at bus stands, rail stations and other places

in the city,” Mostafa added.