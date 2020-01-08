3.5 lakh meters current net, 100kg Jatka seized in Hatia

NOAKHALI, Jan 08, 2020 (BSS) – Hatia Coast guards have seized 2.5lakh meters of illegal current net and 100 kg Jatka early morning today after conducting drives in Nalchira and Sukhchar union of the district.

Hatia Coast Guard Station Commander Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident. The official said that the current nets were destroyed by fire and the Jatkas’ were distributed to a nearby orphanage.

Earlier on Monday, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry launched ‘Special Combing Operation- 2020’ in 13 districts of the country in order to protect the Jatka and other coastal fish eggs, larvae and fries.

Set to be held in two phases, the first phase of the operation started on January 7 in Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Barishal, Khulna, Barguna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Munshiganj and Pirojpur.

Illegal fishing instruments and current nets will be destroyed during the operation. Also, legal action will be taken against illegal net users and Jatka catchers.