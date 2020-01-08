India issues travel warning for its citizen in Iraq

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, Jan 08, 2019 (BSS) – The government of India in view of the prevailing situation in Iraq today issued a travel advisory asking its nationals “to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification”.

“Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq,” Indian external affairs ministry in a statement said here today.

However, it said that Indian embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.

India issued the travel advisory for its nationals in Iraq following Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Al-Asad airbase in Al Anbar and another base in Erbil in “retaliation” for the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike on Friday.

Besides, media reports said that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spoken to both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Jordan since Sunday to discuss ways to reduce the tensions and to work for de-escalation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Tuesday.

Media reports however, said that some 8 million Indian expatriates in West Asia, including more than 2.5 million in Saudi Arabia alone.

Any confrontation between Iran and the US may affect sea routes in the Persian Gulf and hit oil prices and supplies, media report said.

Quoting Iranian state television, The Hindustan Times reported today that at least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq.