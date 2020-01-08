All set to launch Mujib Year countdown in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 8, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna District Administration has taken all-out preparations for launching the countdown ceremony of ‘Mujib Year’ marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 .

Acting Deputy Commissioner (land acquisition) Iqbal Hossain said this while addressing a preparatory meeting of the District Administration on launching the countdown ceremony of ‘Mujib Year’ at the conference room of Circuit House here on Tuesday afternoon.

He said January 10, 1972 is very significant day for the nation for

beginning the countdown of the Mujib year as it marks the historical

“Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day”.

“Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration, officially termed as the “Mujib

Borsho” will start on his birthday, March 17 and will continue till March 26,

2021, which also marks the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day as

well,” the acting DC said.

As part of the programme, a total of 1920 children, 1920 Alem (Islamic

scholars) and Freedom Fighters will perform Bangabandhu’s Historical 7th

March speech wearing ‘Mujib Coat’ and inaugurate the ceremony Mujib year at

Khulna Zila Stadium under the auspices of ‘Child Integrity Bangabandhu Forum’ .

A series of programmes including press conference, rally and placing wreaths

at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and cultural function

will take place in the Khulna Zila Stadium under the supervision of the

district administration to mark the countdown day of Mujib Year, meeting

sources said.

Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Additional Deputy

Commissioner (Education and ICT) Golam Mainuddin Hasan, Representatives of

law enforcing agencies , officials of local government bodies, Freedom

Fighters, cultural activists, teachers and NGO personnel attended the

meeting.