DAE takes measures to protect seedlings from cold injuries

GAIBANDHA, Jan 08, 2020 (BSS) – Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has taken up pre-cautionary measures to protect the seedlings of Boro paddy from cold injuries due to ongoing cold wave and dense fog.

Office sources said the department has set a target to bring a total of 1, 30, 200 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the production target of 5,60,418 metric tons of clean rice.

To bring the land under Boro cultivation as many as 7,114 hectares of land have been prepared for seedbed where the seedlings have grown well.

But, the ongoing cold wave with dense fog sweeping over the northern districts in last few days is affecting the seedlings of the seedbed making the farmers more worried about the Boro crop.

To protect the Boro seedlings from the cold injuries, the department is distributing leaflets inscribed with some suggestions to the farmers in all seven upazilas in the district.

Besides, the field level sub assistant agriculture officers (SAAOs) are also suggesting the farmers about their doings to keep the Boro seedlings well in the seedbeds, said an official of DAE.

DAE officials advised the farmers to keep Boro seedbeds under irrigated water in the evening and drain the water out in the morning everyday to avoid cold injuries to the seedlings.

Apart from this, the agri experts advised the farmers to keep the seed beds covered with polythene at day and remove the cover at sunlight so that the seedlings are not damaged under the impact of prevailing cold spell and fog.

We are motivating the farmers to adopt the pre-cautionary measures for protecting the Boro seedlings Mokbul Hossain, a SAAO of Kamarjani union of Sadar upazila in the district.

Talking to the BSS deputy director (DD) of DAE Krishibid Masudur Rahman said the seedlings might be damaged due to cold injuries if the bone chilling cold wave swept over the district for six or seven days at a stretch.

As the seedlings are getting the sunlight at days, there is no possibility to damage of the seedlings due to cold injuries, the DD added.

In reply to a question the DD said he was visiting the fields round the clock side by side with monitoring the field level activities of SAAOs and he received no report of seedlings damage due to foul weather so far.