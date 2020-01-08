Drizzle likely across the country

DHAKA, Jan 08, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that light rain or drizzle may occur in different parts of the

country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over

Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. Weather

may remain mainly dry with temporary cloudy sky over the country”, said a met

office bulletin issued this morning.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow

morning.

Mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of

Rajshahi, Jashore, Chuadanga and Tangail and it may abate.

Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and day temperature may

rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 27.3 degrees Celsius in

Teknaf under Chattogram division, while today’s minimum temperature was 6.8

degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 5:27 pm today and rises at 6:43 am tomorrow in the

capital.