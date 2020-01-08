32 to get Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1424

DHAKA, Jan 07, 2020 (BSS) – Thirty-two individuals or organisations will be honoured with Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1424, (Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1424), the highest state recognition in the agriculture sector.

Of them, five will receive gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals for their outstanding contribution to different fields in agriculture, a press release said.

It was informed at the fifth meeting of trust board of Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award at the concerned ministry’s conference room at the secretariat here today.

Agriculture Minister and Chairman of Bangabandhu Krishi Puroshkar Trust Dr Md Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting.

During the year of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary, Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1425 and 1426 will also be given.

The activities in this regard will start from January 20 next, the release said.

These awards were given for their special contribution to agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, aforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.

In 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the award in order to take forward the agri-based economy of the newly independent country.

After the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, the subsequent government stopped the award.

But after assuming office in 2009, the present Awami League government framed “The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Purashkar Tahabil Ain-2009” for giving institutional shape to the award introduced by Bangabandhu.

The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Purashkar Trust Law, 2016 was enacted to make the activities more dynamic.