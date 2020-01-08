Canada to move some troops from Iraq to Kuwait: official

MONTREAL, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Some of the estimated 500 Canadian troops in Iraq will be moved temporarily to neighboring Kuwait in the coming days to ensure their safety amid rising tensions in the region, a top Canadian military official said Tuesday.

General Jonathan Vance, chief of defense staff, announced the “operational pause” in letter posted on Twitter to families of deployed military personnel.

“Over the coming days, and as a result of Coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security,” he wrote.