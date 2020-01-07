BGB chief visits Army-BGB joint winter drill in Faridpur

DHAKA, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General

(DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam today visited the ongoing joint winter

exercise of the BGB members with the 55th infantry division (Jashore area) of

the Bangladesh Army at Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur district.

Later, the BGB chief paid a courtesy call on the General Officer Commanding

(GOC) of 55 Infantry Division and Jessore area commander and exchanged views

with senior military officials there, said a BGB press release here.

According to the BGB Act 2010, the paramilitary force will discharge its

assigned duties under the defence ministry during emergency periods, the

release said, adding so, along with other training programmes, it is

essential for BGB to join joint exercise with the Bangladesh Army.

About five battalions of BGB have joined the ongoing joint winter exercise-

2019-2020 with the army in a large scale which is (large scale) the first

ever in the history of BGB.