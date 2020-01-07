Mujib Year Road inaugurated in Kurigram

RANGPUR, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – The two-kilometre road from Phulbari Gate on

the Lalmonirhat side to Achhiar Bazar on the eastern side of the Sheikh

Hasina Dharla Bridge in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district has been named

as ‘Mujib Bharsha Sarak’ (Mujib Year Road).

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam inaugurated the road at a function

held at the western side of the Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge in Phulbari

upazila on Tuesday afternoon as the chief guest.

Under the initiative and planning of Kurigram district administration, the

road was named as ‘Mujib Bharsha Sarak’ marking the centenary birthday

celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the same time, the Divisional Commissioner inaugurated the plantation

programme of 2020 tree saplings on both sides of the two-kilometre ‘Mujib

Bharsha Sarak’ under management of Kurigram district administration.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin, Phulbari

upazila Chairman and upazila Awami League General Secretary Golam Rabbani

Sarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masuma Arefin, Officer-in-Charge (OC)

of Phulbari Police Station Khandker Fuad Ruhani, freedom fighters, government

officials, chairmen of different union parishads, teachers, students and

common people attended the function.