Mujib Year Road inaugurated in Kurigram

RANGPUR, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – The two-kilometre road from Phulbari Gate on
the Lalmonirhat side to Achhiar Bazar on the eastern side of the Sheikh
Hasina Dharla Bridge in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district has been named
as ‘Mujib Bharsha Sarak’ (Mujib Year Road).
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam inaugurated the road at a function
held at the western side of the Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge in Phulbari
upazila on Tuesday afternoon as the chief guest.
Under the initiative and planning of Kurigram district administration, the
road was named as ‘Mujib Bharsha Sarak’ marking the centenary birthday
celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
At the same time, the Divisional Commissioner inaugurated the plantation
programme of 2020 tree saplings on both sides of the two-kilometre ‘Mujib
Bharsha Sarak’ under management of Kurigram district administration.
Presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin, Phulbari
upazila Chairman and upazila Awami League General Secretary Golam Rabbani
Sarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masuma Arefin, Officer-in-Charge (OC)
of Phulbari Police Station Khandker Fuad Ruhani, freedom fighters, government
officials, chairmen of different union parishads, teachers, students and
common people attended the function.