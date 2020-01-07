3-day digital Bangladesh fair to begin on Jan 16

DHAKA, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – A three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair is set to
begin on January 16 aiming to demonstrate 5G technology and progress of
digital Bangladesh campaign.
Prime Minister’s Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser
Sajeeb Wazed Joy is expected to inaugurate the event in capital’s Bangabandhu
International Conference Centre with the theme “Highways of Technology in
Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla”.
Posts and Telecommunications Division is organising the event where both
government and private entities in digital technology sector would take part,
revealed Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today.
Broadband internet, triple play technology (land phone, internet and cable
TV connection in single cable), mobile apps, parental control and other
technologies would be showcased in the fair.
Besides, Samsung, Walton, Symphony and other firms would display their
products. In addition, different technology vendors with the cooperation of
mobile phone operators would demonstrate 5G technology. Moreover, child
programming and robotic education along with telemedicine would be taught in
the fair.
Ministers and experts from home and abroad would talk about technological
destination in future at 13 different seminars.
Different ministries, divisions and departments of government would
highlight their progress in the field of digitization in 100 stalls, pavilion
and mini pavilions.
In addition, the fair would have a separate corner for Bangabandhu, where
life of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be portrayed through
digital technology.