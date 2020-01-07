3-day digital Bangladesh fair to begin on Jan 16

DHAKA, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – A three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair is set to

begin on January 16 aiming to demonstrate 5G technology and progress of

digital Bangladesh campaign.

Prime Minister’s Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser

Sajeeb Wazed Joy is expected to inaugurate the event in capital’s Bangabandhu

International Conference Centre with the theme “Highways of Technology in

Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla”.

Posts and Telecommunications Division is organising the event where both

government and private entities in digital technology sector would take part,

revealed Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today.

Broadband internet, triple play technology (land phone, internet and cable

TV connection in single cable), mobile apps, parental control and other

technologies would be showcased in the fair.

Besides, Samsung, Walton, Symphony and other firms would display their

products. In addition, different technology vendors with the cooperation of

mobile phone operators would demonstrate 5G technology. Moreover, child

programming and robotic education along with telemedicine would be taught in

the fair.

Ministers and experts from home and abroad would talk about technological

destination in future at 13 different seminars.

Different ministries, divisions and departments of government would

highlight their progress in the field of digitization in 100 stalls, pavilion

and mini pavilions.

In addition, the fair would have a separate corner for Bangabandhu, where

life of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would be portrayed through

digital technology.