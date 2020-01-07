Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky

over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at some places over the country from midnight

to tomorrow morning”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the

regions of Pabna, Tangail, Gopalgonj and Jashore and it may continue.

However, the night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day

temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.

Meanwhile, the met office also predicted light rain over northern part of

the country in the next 72 hours commencing at 9 am today.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 27.1degrees Celsius in

Teknaf under Chattogram division, while today’s minimum temperature was 06.0

degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 5:26 pm today and rises at 6:43 am tomorrow in the

capital.