National Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign covers 91,633 babies in Narail

NARAIL, Jan 7, 2020 (BSS) – National vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign will be held in three upazilas of Narail district on Saturday (11 January).

A total of 91,633 children of 6 months to 5 years age group will be feed vitamin A plus capsule in Sadar, Lohagara and Kalia upazilas of the district.

In the occasion, a press briefing was held at civil surgeon conference room today at 10:30 am.

Civil surgeon Dr. Nupur Kanti Das presided over the meeting while Dr Anindita Ghos, Dr. Shafiq Tamal, Narail Press Club president Enamul Kabir Tuku, former vice-president Sultan Mahmood, health department official Mollah Forkan Ali, district EPI superintendent Haradhan Chandra Majumder among others present on the occasion.

The Civil Surgeon delivered welcome speech narrating about the importance of providing Vitamin A Plus Capsule to every under five baby to prevent various diseases for healthier growth.

Vitamin A Plus Capsule has no side effect and asked the parents not to become afraid and contact the health officials concerned if their babies would show vomiting tendency after taking the capsule. The campaign opened at selected centres at 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and also the bus stands and floating places to bring all children under the programme.

CS in his concluding speech called upon the parents, teachers, public representatives, civil society members and media persons to make the upcoming National Vitamin A Plus Campaign successful.

Dr Anindita laid emphasis on providing Vitamin A Plus Capsule to every under- five baby to increase their disease resistant capacity for further reducing infant mortality rate and preventing night blindness.

Civil surgeon office sources said, Under the programme, the health department adequate measures to provide vitamin-A capsule (blue colour) of six months to 11 months baby to 11,084 children and vitamin-A capsule (red colour) to 80,549 children of one to five years age group. Some 2,540 field level health workers, volunteers and supervisors were engaged at 982 centres in 39 unions and two pouroshavas under the district to make the programme successful.