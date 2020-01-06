PM gives donation to one organisation, 23 individuals

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave financial assistance to an organisation and 23 individuals.

The prime minister handed over a cheque for donation to the officials of the “Ganahatya-Nirjaton Archive and Jadughar” of Khulna at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

Twenty-three individuals who received donation from the premier included ailing freedom fighters, families of a number of Awami League leaders and workers killed and injured by the BNP-Jamaat terrorists, sports organizers, and three national athletes who won gold medals in the recent South Asian Games.

Sheikh Hasina provided three flats to Mahfuza Khatun Shila, Mabia Aktar Shimanto and Shakil Ahmed who won gold medals on swimming, weightlifting and shooting respectively in the 12th South Asian Games held in Nepal.

Besides, the premier handed over keys of microbuses to concerned authorities of Bangabandhu Government College at Pallobi in the capital and Nawab Sirajuddoula Government College in Natore.

A source at the Prime Minister’s Office said 24 lakh pieces of blankets have so far been distributed this winter among the cold-hit people of North Bengal, Chattogram Hill Districts and tea workers of Sylhet region.