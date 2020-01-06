FM mourns loss of lives on bushfires in Australia

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister (FM) Dr A K Abdul Momen has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires.

In a message to his Australian counterpart Manise Payne, the Bangladesh foreign minister conveyed condolences to the families of those who have died and deep sympathy to those who have lost their homes.

Momen also expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to extend any assistance that may be required to ease the crisis, a press release said here.

Multiple devastating bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria in Australia have claimed several lives and destroyed more than 1400 homes.