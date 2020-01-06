Offenders of DU student rape to face punishment: Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said here today that the offenders involved in violating a Dhaka University student would be brought to justice soon.

He came up with the assurance while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual sports competition arranged at Razarbagh Police Lines ground, marking the Police Week-2020.

The rape incident was occurred on Sunday and the law enforcement agencies are conducting probes into the matter, he said.

“The perpetrators involved in the rape incident must be brought to justice soon,” the home minister said.

Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, among others, was present on the occasion.

A DU second-year student was allegedly tortured and raped by unidentified persons in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night.

A case was filed with Cantonment Police Station here today in connection with the rape incident.