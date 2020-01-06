Formation of Bangladesh-Canada JWG decided

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Canada have agreed to form a joint working group (JWG) to boost bilateral trade and investment.

“We could able to start work for expanding trade and investment as soon as it is possible to form the JWG,” said Canadian Ambassador in Dhaka Benoit Prefontaine while met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his secretariat office today.

Highlighting interest of Canadian businessmen to expand trade and investment in Bangladesh, the ambassador said “Development of Bangladesh is being visible and Canada wants to be a part of this development of Bangladesh.”

Benoit said there are enormous opportunities of development in Bangladesh’s private sector and Canada wants to avail this scope.

Commerce Minister said bilateral trade and investment would be expedited after JWG formation, which would also create a platform for business-to-business negotiation.

Tipu Munshi told the Ambassador that Canada could reap benefit by investing Bangladesh’s highly potential agro processing sector.

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Tariff Commission Chairman Tapan Kanti Gosh and Additional Secretary Sharifa Khan were present.