Cambodian PM expects peaceful Rohingya solution

DHAKA, Jan 06, 2020 (BSS) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the prominent leaders of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), today expected a peaceful solution to the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

Sen made the comment when a Bangladesh Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs delegation led by its Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan held a meeting with the former at Peace Palace (the office of prime minister) in Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh this afternoon, according to a message received here.

The delegation is visiting Cambodia as part of the standing committee’s efforts to build opinion among the ASEAN member states for early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals those are temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Faruk Khan briefed Sen a 4-ponit policy direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the Rohingya solution and sought support from Cambodia, that shares same ASEAN platform with Myanamr, for early, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya people.

Faruk Kahn also discussed about possible negative consequences of prolonged stay of Rohingyas in Bangladesh as well as the ASEAN countries and beyond.

The standing committee chairman also highlighted humanitarian gesture of Sheikh Hasina in giving shelter of 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar.

The Cambodian premier also mentioned that mutual naming of road in Phnom Pen and Dhaka after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the late King

Father of Cambodia Norodom Sihanouk would strengthen bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as his elder sister, Hun Sen referred to the Bangladesh premier’s visit to Cambodia in December 2017 and his visit to Bangladesh in June 2014.

The Cambodian premier observed that these two top level visits have taken the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height.

Faruk apprised the prime minister that Bangladesh would organize events in Cambodia marking the Mujib Year, the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, from March 2020 to March 2021, to make Cambodian people familiar with glorious life of the greatest Banglaee of thousands years.

Earlier in the morning, the delegation met with Cambodian senate president and national assembly first vice president as well as attended a working meeting with Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of Cambodia.

In all meetings, Faruk Khan urged the Cambodian leaders to put pressure on Myanmar so that Naypyidaw takes their residents back.

The delegation comprised of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs members Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince, M Abdul Majid Khan and Nahim Razzaq.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Cambodia resident in Bangkok Md. Nazmul Quaunine was also present in the meetings.