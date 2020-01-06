President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked

universities to design curriculum keeping in mind job market demands

alongside providing quality education for enhanced competitiveness of their

students as he joined the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

convocation as the chancellor.

“Introduce the educational curriculum which matches with the job market

demands,” he said while addressing the military-run BUP’s fifth convocation

on its campus here.

The President, who is also the chancellor of the country’s all

universities, said profession-centered education appeared crucial to enable

students face competition as “we are exposed to a steep global competition”.

He said pragmatic steps were needed to develop skilled youth forces

generally equipped with adequate knowledge in information-Communication

Technology (ICT) and scientific affairs.

A total of 1,778 students were conferred with graduation degree while

seven researchers got Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the ceremony where

National Professor Dr Anissuzzaman delivered as the convocation speaker. The

head of the state noted with appreciation that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

declared her government’s Vision-2021 and spearheading the Digital Bangladesh

campaign taking into account the global realities.

President Hamid congratulated the graduates for obtaining their degrees

and urged them to play their part in building a happy, prosperous, self-

reliant and dignified ‘Sonar Bangla’ earlier envisioned by Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The President, however, said education should not be meant for mere

securing certificates by going through notebooks; rather it must turn one as

an “enlightened individual”.

President Hamid said he believes quality education generates in students a

sense of patriotism, non-communal attitude and infuse in them intellectual

qualities alongside ensuring their prosperity in future life.

He reminded particularly the BUP graduates that the country and society

contributed a lot to help them attain the degrees which now obligated them to

return the debt by working for the welfare of their homeland utilizing their

wisdom, talent and prudence.

He simultaneously advised them not to get frustrated ever in the face of

any adverse situation.

The President urged all students of the country to spearhead a nationwide

cleanliness campaign and motivate people to abide by some general rules like

the traffic one, which he said was now being meticulously maintained inside

the cantonments and outside the country.

The President called upon students to work for changing the habit of

people from their respective positions to establish discipline at all levels.

At the outset of his speech, Abdul Hamid paid rich tribute to Father of the

Nation, martyrs of 1971 Liberation War martyrs, 1952 Language Movement and

other democratic movements of the country.

He also handed over gold medals to 34 students for their outstanding

results in their respective departments.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Prime Minister’s Security Adviser Major

General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, navy chief Admiral Aurangzeb

Chowdhury, air force chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat,

secretaries concerned to the President and senior civil and military

officials, among others witnessed the ceremony with BUP Vice Chencellor Major

General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari in the chair.