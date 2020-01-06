President asks universities to design demand-driven curriculum

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked
universities to design curriculum keeping in mind job market demands
alongside providing quality education for enhanced competitiveness of their
students as he joined the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)
convocation as the chancellor.
“Introduce the educational curriculum which matches with the job market
demands,” he said while addressing the military-run BUP’s fifth convocation
on its campus here.
The President, who is also the chancellor of the country’s all
universities, said profession-centered education appeared crucial to enable
students face competition as “we are exposed to a steep global competition”.
He said pragmatic steps were needed to develop skilled youth forces
generally equipped with adequate knowledge in information-Communication
Technology (ICT) and scientific affairs.
A total of 1,778 students were conferred with graduation degree while
seven researchers got Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the ceremony where
National Professor Dr Anissuzzaman delivered as the convocation speaker. The
head of the state noted with appreciation that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
declared her government’s Vision-2021 and spearheading the Digital Bangladesh
campaign taking into account the global realities.
President Hamid congratulated the graduates for obtaining their degrees
and urged them to play their part in building a happy, prosperous, self-
reliant and dignified ‘Sonar Bangla’ earlier envisioned by Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The President, however, said education should not be meant for mere
securing certificates by going through notebooks; rather it must turn one as
an “enlightened individual”.
President Hamid said he believes quality education generates in students a
sense of patriotism, non-communal attitude and infuse in them intellectual
qualities alongside ensuring their prosperity in future life.
He reminded particularly the BUP graduates that the country and society
contributed a lot to help them attain the degrees which now obligated them to
return the debt by working for the welfare of their homeland utilizing their
wisdom, talent and prudence.
He simultaneously advised them not to get frustrated ever in the face of
any adverse situation.
The President urged all students of the country to spearhead a nationwide
cleanliness campaign and motivate people to abide by some general rules like
the traffic one, which he said was now being meticulously maintained inside
the cantonments and outside the country.
The President called upon students to work for changing the habit of
people from their respective positions to establish discipline at all levels.
At the outset of his speech, Abdul Hamid paid rich tribute to Father of the
Nation, martyrs of 1971 Liberation War martyrs, 1952 Language Movement and
other democratic movements of the country.
He also handed over gold medals to 34 students for their outstanding
results in their respective departments.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Prime Minister’s Security Adviser Major
General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, navy chief Admiral Aurangzeb
Chowdhury, air force chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat,
secretaries concerned to the President and senior civil and military
officials, among others witnessed the ceremony with BUP Vice Chencellor Major
General Md Emdad-Ul-Bari in the chair.