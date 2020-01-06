Six fined for honking horn in silent zone

DHAKA, Jan 06, 2020 (BSS) – A mobile court today fined six drivers for

honking horn in the surrounding areas of Secretariat here today.

A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Maksud Islam fined drivers of a

private car, one CNG-run auto rickshaw and four motorcycles Tk 1,300.

Assistant Director of Environment Department Mosabber Hossain Mohammad

Razib accompanied the executive magistrate during the drive.

Earlier, the government declared surrounding areas of Secretariat,

including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as “No Horn Zone”

December 17, 2019 with an aim to prevent sound pollution from.

The punishment for honking horn in a ‘silent zone’ is maximum one month

jail or Tk 5,000 fine or both for the first time violators and for repetition

of the same offence the punishment is maximum six months jail or Tk 10,000

fine or both.