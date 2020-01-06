‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’ begins tomorrow featuring 21 Bangladeshi firms

DHAKA, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS) – A four-day trade show ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt 2020’ will begin tomorrow in Germany’s Frankfurt.

A total of 21 Bangladeshi home textile manufacturing companies are going to take part in the trade show.

Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, nine companies will take part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies will participate directly, said a press release here today.

The nine companies are KH Tex Industries Limited, Entrust Textile (BD) Limited, Virgo Fashion Limited, Stylus Towels Limited, Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Limited, Jaantex Industries Limited, Shabnam Textile Mills Limited, Al-Salam Fabrics (Pvt) Limited and Maanuri Textile Mills.

In the January 2019 edition of the trade fair, a total of 3,016 exhibitors and more than 67,000 visitors from across the world participated in Heimtextil.

Visitors came from all over Europe with a large number of buyers from Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Spain and Italy.