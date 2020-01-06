Faridpur road accident claims six lives

FARIDPUR, Jan 06, 2020 (BSS) – Six persons, including four members of a

family, were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a microbus in

Mallickpur area under Sadar Upazila of the district this morning.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Shariful Islam, 42, Faruk Hossian,

41, Tabassum, 8, Tanzila 18, Nahid, 45 and Takia 12.

The accident occurred in the area around 6:40 am when a head-on collision

between a Dhaka-bound microbus and a Khulna-bound passenger bus coming from

opposite directions took place, leaving six persons dead on the spot, said

sub-inspector (SI) of Karimpur Highway Police station Sakur Ahmed.

The bodies were in the police station till filling of this report at 11

this morning.