Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Jan 06, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

Mild cold wave is sweeping over the district of Rajshahi, Pabna, Kurigram, Jashore and Chudanga and it may continue and spread, added the bulletin.

However, the night temperature may fall by (1-2)øC over the country and day temperature may rise by (1-2)øC over the country.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 26.6degrees Celsius in Sitakunda under Chattogram division, while today’s minimum temperature was 08.8 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi division.

The sun sets at 5:26 pm today and rises at 6:43 am tomorrow in the capital.