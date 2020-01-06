‘Parasite’ wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – South Korea’s “Parasite,” a vicious

satire about the rich-poor divide, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best

foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

“Wow, amazing, unbelievable,” gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted

the award.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be

introduced to so many more amazing films.”

The film bested France’s “Les Miserables,” Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and

Glory,” Chinese-American family drama “The Farewell” and France’s “Portrait

of a Lady on Fire.”