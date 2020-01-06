US congratulates Venezuela opposition leader Guaido after disputed Assembly election

WASHINGTON, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States on Sunday
congratulated opposition leader Juan Guaido on being re- elected Venezuela’s
national assembly speaker — despite the vote being hotly disputed and a
rival also claiming to have won the post.
“I congratulate Juan Guaido on his re-election as president of the
Venezuelan National Assembly and condemn the failed efforts of the former
Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National
Assembly,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
“The United States and 57 other countries continue to regard him as the
legitimate leader of the National Assembly and thus the legitimate interim
president of Venezuela.”