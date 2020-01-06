US congratulates Venezuela opposition leader Guaido after disputed Assembly election

WASHINGTON, Jan 6, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States on Sunday

congratulated opposition leader Juan Guaido on being re- elected Venezuela’s

national assembly speaker — despite the vote being hotly disputed and a

rival also claiming to have won the post.

“I congratulate Juan Guaido on his re-election as president of the

Venezuelan National Assembly and condemn the failed efforts of the former

Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National

Assembly,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“The United States and 57 other countries continue to regard him as the

legitimate leader of the National Assembly and thus the legitimate interim

president of Venezuela.”