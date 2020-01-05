SBL distributes bicycles among female students in Patgram

RANGPUR, Jan 5, 2020 (BSS) – Sonali Bank Limited (SBL) distributed 50

bicycles and 3,500 blankets among secondary and higher secondary level

talented female students of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat district on

Saturday afternoon.

The bank distributed those among female students of Patgram Government

Jashimuddin Kazi Abdul Gani Degree College, Sreerampur High School, Kawamari

Abtar Uddin Prodhan High School and Amanat Ullah Prodhan High School.

The bicycles and blankets were distributed under corporate social

responsibility programs of SBL at four separate functions held in Patgram

upazila to promote female education.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of SBL Md. Ataur Rahman

Prodhan distributed the bicycles and blankets at these functions as the chief

guest.

The main function was held on Patgram Jashimuddin Kazi Abdul Gani

Government Degree College ground with its Acting Principal Md. Habibur Rahman

in the chair.

Patgram upazila Chairman Ruhul Amin Babul, Upazila Nirbahi Officer

Deepak Kumar Deb Sharma, Rangpur Divisional General Manager of SBL Md. Ali

Mortuza, its AGM at Rangpur Corporate Branch Abdul Barek Chowdhury and AGM at

Rangpur Principal Branch Syed Tauhidul Haque were present as special guests.

After getting a new bicycle, student Parosh Mani said she used to come

to her Patgram Government Jashimuddin Kazi Abdul Gani Degree College daily

ignoring cold wave and rains by travelling 16-kilometre way.

“I had to walk a portion on the way and then travel by auto-rockaway to

reach my college and return home as my poor father could not purchase a

bicycle for me due to poverty despite his hectic efforts,” she said.

“But from now and on, I will be able to come to college and return home

timely by bicycling,” said a smiling Parosh Mani with deep gratitude to SBL

authorities.

After getting a new bicycle, another student of the college Ummey Halima

of village Bherverirhat said her father is a marginal farmer who tried his

best to purchase a bicycle for her, but could not for financial hardship.

“It becomes difficult for my father to provide me with money for coming

to school and going back home daily by rickshaws or auto rickshaws. Now, I

can go to my college riding on bicycle regularly,” she added.

Ataur Rahman Prodhan said the bicycles were distributed among meritorious

female students after selecting them considering distance between their homes

and educational institutions, talent and financial hardships in their

families.

Narrating diverse contributions of the government to female education, he

said the present government is working tirelessly to bring women to the front

in every sector for sustainable national development.

“We will continue our efforts to promote female education as a part of

the government’s development programs,” Prodhan added.